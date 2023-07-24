JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.68, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 326.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On July 24, 2023, JBLU’s average trading volume was 12.10M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has dropped by -0.36 compared to previous close of 8.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/23 that JetBlue Won’t Try to Save American Partnership

JBLU’s Market Performance

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen a 2.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.72% gain in the past month and a 22.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for JBLU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

JBLU Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.