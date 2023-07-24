HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HUBC is at -1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on July 24, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a 15.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a -62.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.92% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -21.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +15.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4317. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.