Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has increased by 30.43 when compared to last closing price of 6.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 83.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFAI is $14.00, which is $5.6 above than the current price. The public float for GFAI is 6.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.40% of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on July 24, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stock saw an increase of 83.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 49.47% and a quarterly increase of -64.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.96% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 73.12% for GFAI’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 55.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.22%, as shares surge +54.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +83.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 65.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.