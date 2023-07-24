Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.09 in comparison to its previous close of 0.33, however, the company has experienced a -24.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is $1.85, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 11.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBNH on July 24, 2023 was 86.73K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has seen a -24.24% decrease in the past week, with a -48.94% drop in the past month, and a -44.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.85% for GBNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.37% for GBNH’s stock, with a -77.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -44.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.24%, as shares sank -49.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -24.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5664. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -81.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc. stands at -89.32. Equity return is now at value 454.30, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.