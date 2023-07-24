Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has increased by 5.12 when compared to last closing price of 1.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for GEVO is $5.93, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.27% of that float. The average trading volume for GEVO on July 24, 2023 was 5.79M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO’s stock has seen a -1.41% decrease for the week, with a 33.21% rise in the past month and a 50.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for Gevo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.55% for GEVO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

GEVO Trading at 21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +31.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5995. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Bowron Kimberly T, who sale 3,803 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Jun 09. After this action, Bowron Kimberly T now owns 187,350 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $5,933 using the latest closing price.

Marsh Andrew, the Director of Gevo Inc., sale 13,950 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Marsh Andrew is holding 290,419 shares at $21,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.