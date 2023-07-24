Getaround Inc. (GETR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $1.25, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 84.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on July 24, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GETR) stock’s latest price update

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a 16.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/23 that Rental Cars Are the New Airbnb

GETR’s Market Performance

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen a 16.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.28% gain in the past month and a -8.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.14% for GETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.31% for GETR’s stock, with a -82.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GETR Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR rose by +16.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3821. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.