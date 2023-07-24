General Electric Company (GE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has dropped by -0.82 compared to previous close of 111.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that Why GE Shares Are Hotter Than Apple, Meta or Tesla

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GE is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GE is $115.13, which is $2.21 above the current price. The public float for GE is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GE on July 24, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

GE’s stock has seen a 0.05% increase for the week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month and a 10.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for GE’s stock, with a 31.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $130 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

GE Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.93. In addition, General Electric Company saw 68.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, who purchase 35,160 shares at the price of $995.44 back on Jun 30. After this action, GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST now owns 175,160 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $35,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Holston Michael J, the Senior Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 58,292 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Holston Michael J is holding 70,537 shares at $6,102,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Electric Company (GE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.