GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) is above average at 47.69x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENK is 3.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GENK on July 24, 2023 was 483.60K shares.

GENK) stock’s latest price update

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.06 in comparison to its previous close of 18.88, however, the company has experienced a 5.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for GENK’s stock, with a 4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK rose by +5.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.