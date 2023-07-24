FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has dropped by -8.97 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FOXO is 25.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on July 24, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stock saw a decrease of -8.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -59.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.07% for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.49% for FOXO’s stock, with a -71.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -49.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -57.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2380. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc., valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.