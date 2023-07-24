FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FNGR is $5.00, which is $0.96 above the current price. The public float for FNGR is 26.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on July 24, 2023 was 657.89K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.60 in comparison to its previous close of 4.57, however, the company has experienced a -29.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a -29.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.79% rise in the past month, and a 123.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.93% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.99% for FNGR’s stock, with a 17.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

FNGR Trading at 44.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +35.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR fell by -29.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Leong Yew Poh, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Jul 18. After this action, Leong Yew Poh now owns 230,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $14,125 using the latest closing price.

Leong Yew Poh, the Director of FingerMotion Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Leong Yew Poh is holding 232,500 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.57 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -22.14. Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.