Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is 8.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FITB is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is $31.46, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for FITB is 677.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On July 24, 2023, FITB’s average trading volume was 6.75M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FITB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has decreased by -3.52 when compared to last closing price of 29.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB’s stock has risen by 4.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.53% and a quarterly rise of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Fifth Third Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $34 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

FITB Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.96. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Bayh Evan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.82 back on May 03. After this action, Bayh Evan now owns 73,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $124,100 using the latest closing price.

Heminger Gary R., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 33,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Heminger Gary R. is holding 127,043 shares at $885,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 60.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.54. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.