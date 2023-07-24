FaZe Holdings Inc.’s (FAZE) Stock: A -13.20% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has gone down by -4.88% for the week, with a -12.32% drop in the past month and a -31.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.85% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.20% for FAZE’s stock, with a -70.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAZE is -0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 26.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAZE on July 24, 2023 was 164.11K shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)’s stock price has plunge by 2.91relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/22 that FaZe Stock Is Falling After the Gen Z Brand’s SPAC Merger

FAZE Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4582. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc. saw -78.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc., valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc. stands at -240.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.