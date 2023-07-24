Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (QNCX) Stock

The stock of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) has seen a -27.72% decrease in the past week, with a -15.50% drop in the past month, and a -24.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for QNCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.24% for QNCX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QNCX is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QNCX is $12.00, The public float for QNCX is 28.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. The average trading volume of QNCX on July 24, 2023 was 122.57K shares.

QNCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) has plunged by -24.06 when compared to previous closing price of 1.58, but the company has seen a -27.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNCX Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX fell by -25.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5275. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc. saw 88.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Monohon Ted, who sale 1,871 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Mar 06. After this action, Monohon Ted now owns 27,440 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.