Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): A Technical Analysis

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is $32.25, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.46B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on July 24, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 26.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD’s stock has risen by 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.59% and a quarterly rise of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.85% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for EPD’s stock, with a 5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPD Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.