Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 2.06.

The public float for ELYS is 19.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for ELYS on July 24, 2023 was 173.96K shares.

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) has dropped by -7.68 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELYS’s Market Performance

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a -18.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.69% gain in the past month and a 25.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for ELYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.37% for ELYS’s stock, with a 22.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS fell by -18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5042. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 106.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. Equity return is now at value -157.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.