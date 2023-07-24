Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is $13.19, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for ELAN is 489.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELAN on July 24, 2023 was 7.13M shares.

ELAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) has increased by 3.89 when compared to last closing price of 11.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

ELAN’s Market Performance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has seen a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.32% gain in the past month and a 23.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.63% for ELAN’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at 24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.