Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EDUC is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDUC is $5.00, The public float for EDUC is 6.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for EDUC on July 24, 2023 was 15.54K shares.

EDUC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) has jumped by 17.42 compared to previous close of 1.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDUC’s Market Performance

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has seen a 28.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.02% gain in the past month and a -31.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for EDUC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.87% for EDUC’s stock, with a -38.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDUC Trading at 22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDUC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDUC rose by +28.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2402. In addition, Educational Development Corporation saw -50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDUC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Educational Development Corporation stands at -2.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.