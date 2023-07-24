Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 48.69, however, the company has experienced a 4.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Delta Says Travel Boom Drove Record Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 10.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is $61.33, which is $12.25 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 641.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On July 24, 2023, DAL’s average trading volume was 11.33M shares.

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL stock saw an increase of 4.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.46% and a quarterly increase of 40.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for DAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.23. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 47.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from HUERTA MICHAEL P, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $48.43 back on Jul 20. After this action, HUERTA MICHAEL P now owns 27,465 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $162,244 using the latest closing price.

Smith Joanne D, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 7,513 shares at $36.90 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Smith Joanne D is holding 107,782 shares at $277,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.