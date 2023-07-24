Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has gone up by 14.96% for the week, with a 41.75% rise in the past month and a 50.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.90% for DTST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.36% for DTST’s stock, with a 54.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DTST is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTST is $8.00, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for DTST is 4.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for DTST on July 24, 2023 was 44.46K shares.

DTST) stock’s latest price update

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.51 in comparison to its previous close of 2.55, however, the company has experienced a 14.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DTST Trading at 37.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +41.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw 97.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data Storage Corporation stands at -18.25. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.