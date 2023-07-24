D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QBTS is at -0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QBTS is $3.30, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 80.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume for QBTS on July 24, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS’s stock has seen a 9.55% increase for the week, with a 45.18% rise in the past month and a 296.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.18% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.98% for QBTS’s stock, with a 27.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at 43.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.69%, as shares surge +52.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +480.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw 67.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Michael Emil, who sale 29,021 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 15. After this action, Michael Emil now owns 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $53,892 using the latest closing price.

Brydon Victoria, the of D-Wave Quantum Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brydon Victoria is holding 332,800 shares at $35,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.