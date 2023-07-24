Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a -0.41% drop in the past month and a 8.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPNG is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPNG is $21.65, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.58B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CPNG on July 24, 2023 was 8.65M shares.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 17.08. However, the company has experienced a -2.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,671 shares at the price of $17.56 back on Jul 03. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 260,142 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $82,023 using the latest closing price.

Sun Benjamin, the Director of Coupang Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sun Benjamin is holding 303,312 shares at $2,406,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.