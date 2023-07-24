Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is 6.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is $2.14, which is -$0.15 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On July 24, 2023, CIG’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has surged by 1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 2.54, but the company has seen a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG’s Market Performance

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.44% decline in the past month and a 7.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for CIG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.