Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): A Technical Analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is $66.05, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 506.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTSH on July 24, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 66.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTSH’s Market Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has seen a -2.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.75% gain in the past month and a 11.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for CTSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.98. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.