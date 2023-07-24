Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) by analysts is $7.75, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for CGTX is 19.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CGTX was 161.26K shares.

CGTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) has jumped by 9.25 compared to previous close of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CGTX’s Market Performance

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has experienced a 9.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.49% drop in the past month, and a 12.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for CGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for CGTX’s stock, with a -5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

CGTX Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -28.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGTX rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9005. In addition, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGTX starting from RICHSTONE ELLEN B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, RICHSTONE ELLEN B now owns 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc., valued at $26,550 using the latest closing price.

Ricciardi Lisa, the CEO & President of Cognition Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ricciardi Lisa is holding 24,500 shares at $15,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGTX

Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -46.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.