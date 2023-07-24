Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for CDE is 327.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on July 24, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDE’s Market Performance

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen a 1.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.47% gain in the past month and a -14.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for CDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for CDE’s stock, with a -9.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 25. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 239,188 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 123,017 shares at $10,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.