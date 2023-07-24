China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on July 24, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has seen a 15.58% increase in the past week, with a 66.36% rise in the past month, and a 143.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.64% for CLEU’s stock, with a 88.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 76.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +61.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4070. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 78.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.