Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) by analysts is $51.82, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CARR was 6.04M shares.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.68relation to previous closing price of 54.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that This HVAC Stock Is a Buy. It Represents the Future of the Industry.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.47% rise in the past month, and a 18.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for CARR’s stock, with a 22.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.51. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 138,956 shares at the price of $45.01 back on Jun 08. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $6,253,937 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 74,419 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 39,747 shares at $3,349,346 based on the most recent closing price.

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

To sum up, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.