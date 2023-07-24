Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has seen a 3.77% increase in the past week, with a 12.52% gain in the past month, and a 91.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 66.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is $16.70, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCL on July 24, 2023 was 43.69M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 17.65. However, the company has experienced a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that This Year’s Most Buoyant Sector Was a Win for Value Investors

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $21 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at 23.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 121.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.