Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 114.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Seeing Open Road, Some Auto Lenders Step on the Gas

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is $116.33, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 378.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on July 24, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a 6.73% rise in the past month, and a 18.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.38% for COF’s stock, with a 13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.15. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 24.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Mouadeb Mark Daniel, who sale 903 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Mouadeb Mark Daniel now owns 15,493 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $103,845 using the latest closing price.

Mouadeb Mark Daniel, the President, U.S. Card of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 469 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Mouadeb Mark Daniel is holding 16,396 shares at $51,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.