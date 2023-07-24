Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $1.18, The public float for CGC is 425.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% of that float. On July 24, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 21.07M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a -35.53% drop in the past month, and a -71.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.45% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.75% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -81.26% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at -46.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -35.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4652. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -83.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Klein David Eric, who sale 18,775 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, Klein David Eric now owns 173,302 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $9,763 using the latest closing price.

Hong Judy Eun Joo, the Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 1,087 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Hong Judy Eun Joo is holding 4,013 shares at $565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.