Canaan Inc. (CAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.19 in relation to previous closing price of 2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CAN is also noteworthy at 3.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAN is $37.63, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for CAN is 168.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. The average trading volume of CAN on July 24, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

CAN’s Market Performance

CAN’s stock has seen a -7.03% decrease for the week, with a 35.50% rise in the past month and a 3.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for Canaan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for CAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +33.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56.

Based on Canaan Inc. (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.