BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BP p.l.c. (BP) has gone up by 5.09% for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a -6.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for BP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for BP’s stock, with a 3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is 4.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BP is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BP p.l.c. (BP) is $44.88, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On July 24, 2023, BP’s average trading volume was 8.23M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has increased by 1.14 when compared to last closing price of 36.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/23 that BP Refinery Suffered Cascade of Malfunctions Before Fatal Explosion

BP Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.68. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BP p.l.c. (BP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.