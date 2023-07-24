BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) has gone up by 23.18% for the week, with a 17.11% rise in the past month and a 0.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.48% for BMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.57% for BMTX’s stock, with a -19.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX: BMTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) by analysts is $9.33, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for BMTX is 8.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BMTX was 26.88K shares.

BMTX) stock’s latest price update

BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX: BMTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.20 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BMTX Trading at 19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMTX rose by +23.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, BM Technologies Inc. saw -31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for BM Technologies Inc. stands at -0.93. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.