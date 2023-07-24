Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) is above average at 3.58x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTM is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTM on July 24, 2023 was 557.04K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.30 in comparison to its previous close of 3.06, however, the company has experienced a 6.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTM’s Market Performance

BTM’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -65.19% and a quarterly drop of -65.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.89% for Bitcoin Depot Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for BTM’s stock, with a -62.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTM Trading at -53.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -65.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc. saw -64.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.