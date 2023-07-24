Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.74 compared to its previous closing price of 15.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLTE is -2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) is $56.00, which is $38.53 above the current market price. The public float for BLTE is 9.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On July 24, 2023, BLTE’s average trading volume was 42.39K shares.

BLTE’s Market Performance

BLTE stock saw an increase of 29.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.46% and a quarterly increase of -41.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.13% for Belite Bio Inc (BLTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.27% for BLTE’s stock, with a -34.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLTE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BLTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLTE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $58 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

BLTE Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares surge +42.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE rose by +29.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Belite Bio Inc saw -42.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.