Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has increased by 10.17 when compared to last closing price of 10.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Azul S.A. (AZUL) by analysts is $72.01, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AZUL was 2.39M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

The stock of Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a 10.38% increase in the past week, with a -14.59% drop in the past month, and a 83.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for AZUL’s stock, with a 45.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 89.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.