Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) has jumped by 18.26 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARMP is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) is $8.00, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for ARMP is 10.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On July 24, 2023, ARMP’s average trading volume was 8.64K shares.

ARMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) has seen a 23.65% increase in the past week, with a -6.85% drop in the past month, and a -18.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for ARMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.15% for ARMP’s stock, with a -34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $9 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

ARMP Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMP rose by +31.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1954. In addition, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-670.77 for the present operating margin

+83.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -670.24. The total capital return value is set at -49.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.90. Equity return is now at value -108.30, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP), the company’s capital structure generated 135.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.50. Total debt to assets is 45.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.