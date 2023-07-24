Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA)’s stock price has soared by 11.96 in relation to previous closing price of 4.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for RKDA is $17.50, which is $12.07 above the current market price. The public float for RKDA is 0.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for RKDA on July 24, 2023 was 49.74K shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has seen a 21.75% increase in the past week, with a 47.15% rise in the past month, and a -13.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for RKDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.63% for RKDA’s stock, with a -44.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

RKDA Trading at 21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +49.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +21.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw -49.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Jacot Stanley Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on May 30. After this action, Jacot Stanley Jr now owns 5,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., valued at $21,550 using the latest closing price.

Schaefer Thomas J., the Chief Financial Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., purchase 700 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Schaefer Thomas J. is holding 2,800 shares at $161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.89 for the present operating margin

+1.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -154.44. Equity return is now at value -90.40, with -62.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.