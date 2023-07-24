Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 3.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume of PXMD on July 24, 2023 was 248.79K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) has jumped by 15.82 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD’s stock has risen by 9.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.37% and a quarterly drop of -42.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.05% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.02% for PXMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.72% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8253. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -54.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.