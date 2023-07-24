Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

The 36-month beta value for OTLY is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The average price estimated by analysts for OTLY is $4.59, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for OTLY is 582.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on July 24, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

OTLY stock's latest price update

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Oatly Names Jean-Christophe Flatin as New CEO and Narrows Quarterly Loss

OTLY’s Market Performance

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has seen a -4.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.19% gain in the past month and a -7.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for OTLY’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.