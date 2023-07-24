Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a 3.75% gain in the past month, and a -0.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for MO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for MO’s stock, with a 0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MO is $49.22, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for MO on July 24, 2023 was 7.41M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 45.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that Altria Delivers Strong Earnings, Maintains Guidance

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.28. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -154.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.