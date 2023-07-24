Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, AFRM stock has gone up by 4.45%, with a monthly gain of 10.45% and a quarterly surge of 56.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for AFRM’s stock, with a 23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is $14.63, which is -$2.84 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 223.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on July 24, 2023 was 16.67M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 17.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that When Buying Now and Actually Paying Later Isn’t Enough

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 77.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 58.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.