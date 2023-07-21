Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.51 in relation to its previous close of 73.00. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) Right Now?

Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZD is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZD is $91.11, which is $21.22 above the current price. The public float for ZD is 45.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZD on July 21, 2023 was 363.15K shares.

ZD’s Market Performance

The stock of Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) has seen a -1.71% decrease in the past week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month, and a -3.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for ZD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for ZD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ZD Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZD fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.19. In addition, Ziff Davis Inc. saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZD starting from RICHTER BRET, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $59.13 back on May 31. After this action, RICHTER BRET now owns 5,142 shares of Ziff Davis Inc., valued at $118,263 using the latest closing price.

ROSSEN JEREMY, the EVP/General Counsel of Ziff Davis Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $58.45 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that ROSSEN JEREMY is holding 10,699 shares at $58,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.45 for the present operating margin

+74.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ziff Davis Inc. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19.

Based on Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD), the company’s capital structure generated 55.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.80. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.