Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) has seen a 0.06% increase in the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a -9.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for AIXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for AIXI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIXI is 72.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for AIXI on July 21, 2023 was 178.52K shares.

AIXI) stock’s latest price update

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI)’s stock price has soared by 5.80 in relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIXI Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIXI fell by -1.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Xiao-I Corporation saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.