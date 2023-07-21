World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is above average at 13.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Kinect Corporation (WKC) is $29.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for WKC is 60.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WKC on July 21, 2023 was 656.15K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WKC) stock’s latest price update

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.78relation to previous closing price of 23.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WKC’s Market Performance

WKC’s stock has risen by 4.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly drop of -8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for World Kinect Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for WKC’s stock, with a -9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, World Kinect Corporation saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corporation stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corporation (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.