Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKSP is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) is $5.50, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for WKSP is 12.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On July 21, 2023, WKSP’s average trading volume was 121.42K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP stock saw an increase of 13.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.74% and a quarterly increase of 148.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for Worksport Ltd. (WKSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.76% for WKSP’s stock, with a 86.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKSP Trading at 28.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 237.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2508.61 for the present operating margin

-15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd. stands at -2599.86. The total capital return value is set at -42.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 264.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.