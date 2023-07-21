WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is above average at 25.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is $102.00, which is $38.57 above the current market price. The public float for WNS is 25.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WNS on July 21, 2023 was 380.34K shares.

WNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has dropped by -5.87 compared to previous close of 72.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNS’s Market Performance

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has experienced a -2.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month, and a -24.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for WNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for WNS’s stock, with a -17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $82 based on the research report published on February 26th of the previous year 2021.

WNS Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.24. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw -14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at +11.22. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.