WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISA is -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WISA is $7.00, which is $5.06 above the current price. The public float for WISA is 3.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISA on July 21, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stock saw a decrease of 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for WISA’s stock, with a -90.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2500. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -88.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 3,390 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Oliva George is holding 261,651 shares at $359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.23 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at -479.97. The total capital return value is set at -239.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.53. Equity return is now at value -256.90, with -110.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.