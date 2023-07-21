WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is $15.08, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for WOW is 53.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WOW on July 21, 2023 was 399.82K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) has increased by 5.38 when compared to last closing price of 8.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WOW’s Market Performance

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has seen a -3.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.34% gain in the past month and a -21.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for WOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for WOW’s stock, with a -18.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

WOW Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Schena Don, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schena Don now owns 220,225 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $91,442 using the latest closing price.

Martin Donald Craig, the General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Martin Donald Craig is holding 330,208 shares at $413,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.