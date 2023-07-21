What Recent Market Trends Mean for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s (SFBS) Stock

In the past week, SFBS stock has gone up by 31.16%, with a monthly gain of 29.63% and a quarterly surge of 13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.79% for SFBS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is 10.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFBS is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is $52.00, which is -$8.07 below the current market price. The public float for SFBS is 49.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On July 21, 2023, SFBS’s average trading volume was 292.36K shares.

SFBS) stock’s latest price update

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.43 in relation to its previous close of 48.44. However, the company has experienced a 31.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFBS Trading at 29.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +31.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFBS rose by +27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.46. In addition, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFBS starting from Holloway Elizabeth Bugg, who purchase 1,276 shares at the price of $40.78 back on May 31. After this action, Holloway Elizabeth Bugg now owns 4,168 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., valued at $52,035 using the latest closing price.

BROUGHTON THOMAS A, the Chairman, President, & CEO of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., purchase 2,775 shares at $44.60 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that BROUGHTON THOMAS A is holding 2,775 shares at $123,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. stands at +43.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.29. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS), the company’s capital structure generated 131.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.